ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2dr [420]

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 2dr [420] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 1208 Engine Size: 4735 Ext Color: Cobalt Blue
Satellite Navigation (HDD), Electric Seats with Memory, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Bluetooth Connectivity, Cruise Control, Black Headlamp Bezel, Tail Lamps - Clear, Trip Computer with Message Centre, 6 Disc CD Changer, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, I Pod Connector, MP3 Connectivity, Bright Tailpipe Finisher, HID Projector Headlamps, Carbon Fibre Facia, Contrast Stiching, N400 Sill Panel Design, Sports Multi-Function Steering Wheel, 19? Split 5 Spoke DT, Balance of Manufacturers Warranty, 1 Owner, Automatic Headlamps, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Dynamic Stability Control
Stratstone Aston Martin Derby
Derby, DE214LT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
