loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE 2dr [420]

Compare this car
£71,477
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: 2dr [420] Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 1208 Engine Size: 4735 Ext Color: Cobalt Blue

Accessories

Satellite Navigation (HDD), Electric Seats with Memory, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Bluetooth Connectivity, Cruise Control, Black Headlamp Bezel, Tail Lamps - Clear, Trip Computer with Message Centre, 6 Disc CD Changer, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, I Pod Connector, MP3 Connectivity, Bright Tailpipe Finisher, HID Projector Headlamps, Carbon Fibre Facia, Contrast Stiching, N400 Sill Panel Design, Sports Multi-Function Steering Wheel, 19? Split 5 Spoke DT, Balance of Manufacturers Warranty, 1 Owner, Automatic Headlamps, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Dynamic Stability Control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319992
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1208 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4735
  • Engine Model
    4735
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone Aston Martin Derby
Derby, DE214LT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed