Aston Martin 2000

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Aston Martin DB7 Vantage 38255 Aston Martin maintained 2000 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage in very good condition, fully dealer maintained, all history available. Car is almost brandnew. 38255 true km. Car has all options, leather interior as new etc. If you’re looking for a perfect DB7 Vantage, you must come and see this one. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.