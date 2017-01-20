loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin 2000

Photos Map

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Aston Martin DB7 Vantage 38255 Aston Martin maintained 2000 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage in very good condition, fully dealer maintained, all history available. Car is almost brandnew. 38255 true km. Car has all options, leather interior as new etc. If you're looking for a perfect DB7 Vantage, you must come and see this one. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive aston martin 2000 leather aston-martin rwd petrol british fast 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410016
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Year
    2000
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

