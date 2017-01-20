Aston Martin 1993

loading Loading please wait....
*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Aston Martin Virage Volante 5.3 ltr V8 roadster 44.000 km Wonderful, in very good condition Aston Martin Virage Volante 5.30 ltr V8 cabriolet from 1993. Beautiful black with burgundy red leather interior. History known, 44.000 km from new. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

  Ad ID
    409883
  Ad type
    For sale
  Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  Year
    1993
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

