ASTON MARTIN VANQUISH V12 Carbon Black Ed 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANQUISH Trim: V12 Carbon Black Ed 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5500 Engine Size: 5935 Ext Color: Carbon Black
Carbon Fibre Side Strakes, Carbon Fibre Herringbone Facia, Black Window Surrounds, Satellite Navigation, Reverse Camera, 20" 20 Spoke DT Gloss Black Incerts, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Black Meshes, Black Meshe Grille, Black Headlamp Embezels, Black Exhaust Tips, Alcantara Seat Inserts, Alarm Upgrade Volumetric & Tilt Sensors, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Grey Brake Calipers, Headrest Embrioidery AM Wings, Ventilated Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Audio System, I Pod Connector, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Contrast Stitching, Power-fold Door Mirrors, Xenon Headlamps
Stratstone Aston Martin Western Avenue
London, W30TE, London
United Kingdom
Aston Martin has announced two new Zagato models, the Vanquish Speedster...
Aston Martin has continued its recent tradition of launching a new speci...