ASTON MARTIN VANQUISH V12 Carbon Black Ed 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto

£150,999
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANQUISH Trim: V12 Carbon Black Ed 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5500 Engine Size: 5935 Ext Color: Carbon Black

Carbon Fibre Side Strakes, Carbon Fibre Herringbone Facia, Black Window Surrounds, Satellite Navigation, Reverse Camera, 20" 20 Spoke DT Gloss Black Incerts, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Black Meshes, Black Meshe Grille, Black Headlamp Embezels, Black Exhaust Tips, Alcantara Seat Inserts, Alarm Upgrade Volumetric & Tilt Sensors, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Grey Brake Calipers, Headrest Embrioidery AM Wings, Ventilated Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Audio System, I Pod Connector, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Contrast Stitching, Power-fold Door Mirrors, Xenon Headlamps

  • Ad ID
    319998
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vanquish
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5935
  • Engine Model
    5935
Stratstone Aston Martin Western Avenue
London, W30TE, London
United Kingdom

