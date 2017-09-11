loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ASTON MARTIN VANQUISH V12 Carbon Black Ed 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto

Compare this car
£153,357
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANQUISH Trim: V12 Carbon Black Ed 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3015 Engine Size: 5935 Ext Color: Carbon Black

Accessories

Satellite Navigation (HDD), Carbon Fibre Herringbone Facia, Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Alacantra Steering Wheel, Alcantara Seat Inserts, Black Bonnet & Side Strake Meshes, Black Exhaust Tips, Black Window Surrounds, Carbon Fibre Mirror Caps, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, 20" Double Spoke Wheels, Carbon Fibre Roof Panel, Carbon Fibre Side Strakes, Balance of Manufacturers Warranty, Limited Edition Vehicle, Headrest Embroidery, I-Pod Interface, Brake Calipers Black, Heated Front Seats, 2 Plus 2 Seating Arrangement, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Adaptive Damping System with Track Mode, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight, Trip Computer with Message Centre, Bang & Olufsen Audio System, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensor (TPMS), Ventilated Carbon Ceramic Discs

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319994
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vanquish
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3015 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5935
  • Engine Model
    5935
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone Aston Martin Derby
Derby, DE214LT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed