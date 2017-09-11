loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN VANQUISH V12 Carbon Black Ed 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto

£149,976
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANQUISH Trim: V12 Carbon Black Ed 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2779 Engine Size: 5935 Ext Color: Carbon Black

Accessories

Satellite Navigation (HDD), Limited Edition Vehicle, Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack, Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Carbon Fibre Interior Pack, Carbon Fibre Mirror Caps, Bang & Olufsen Audio System, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, Carbon Fibre Roof Panel, Rear Parking Camera, DAB Digital Radio, Carbon Fibre Side Strakes, Brake Calipers in Red, HID Projector Headlamps, Electric Seats with Memory, 20" Double Spoke Wheels, Alarm Upgrade (Volumetric & Tilt Sensors), Carbon Ceramic Brakes, One-77 Steering Wheel, 20" Alloy Wheels, 2 Plus 2 Seating Arrangement, Tracker System, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Adaptive Damping System with Track Mode, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Bluetooth Connectivity, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Lumber Support, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight, Trip Computer with Message Centre, Sports Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with track mode, Balance of Manufacturers Warranty, Full Aston Martin Service History, Low Mileage

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319991
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vanquish
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2779 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5935
  • Engine Model
    5935
Stratstone Aston Martin Derby
Derby, DE214LT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

