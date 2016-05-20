loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN VANQUISH V12 [568] 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANQUISH Trim: V12 [568] 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6500 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: Carbon Black

Cherished Number Not Included With Vehicle,Alarm Upgrade Volumetric & Tilt Sensors,Garage Door Opener With Auto Dim Mirror,Brake Calipers - Grey,Ventilated Front Seats,Sports Seat - Isofix,One77 Leather/ Alcantara Steering Wheel,Black Paddleshift - Black Leather,Protective Tape,Painted Exterior Door Release,2 + 2 Seating Arrangement,20Inch 10-Spoke Gloss Black Wheels

  • Ad ID
    409272
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vanquish
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5900
  • Engine Model
    5900
£125,000

Aston Martin Nottingham
Nottingham, NG72TG, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

