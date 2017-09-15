ASTON MARTIN VANQUISH V12 (568) 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANQUISH Trim: V12 (568) 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5050 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: RED
Alloy Wheels, CD Player, ABS Brakes, Automatic Transmission, Central Locking, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Heated Door Mirrors, Front Parking Sensors, Satellite Navigation, Multiple Airbags, Heated Seats, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Alarm Fitted, Traction Control, Xenon Headlamps, Leather Interior, Metallic paint, Power Fold Mirrors, Power Steering, Sports Seats, Trip Computer, Auto Headlights and Wipers, DAB Radio, Parking Aid with Rear Camera, Front fog lights, Immobiliser, Full Service History, Body Coloured Bumpers, Adjustable Steering Column, Remote Central Locking,,Diavolo Red V12 Vanquish 2015 With high specification. The Diavolo Red Contrasts Well With The Obsidian Black Leather Upper Interior with Contrast Red Stitching.
Grange Aston Martin Brentwood
Brentwood, CM145LU, Essex
United Kingdom
