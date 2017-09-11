loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ASTON MARTIN VANQUISH V12 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto

Compare this car
£98,997
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANQUISH Trim: V12 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25546 Engine Size: 5935 Ext Color: Meteorite Silver

Accessories

20? 20 Spoke Silver Alloy Wheels, Reverse Camera, Ventilated Front Seats, One77 Leather / Alcantara Steering Wheel, Facia Trim Full Length Twill Carbon, Brake Calipers Black, Bright Finish Grille, Painted Exterior Door Release, Piano Black Pack, Titanium Silver Meshes, Painted Roof Panel, Warm Charcoal Seat Belts, Sport Seats, 2 plus 2 Seats, Bright Tailpipe Finisher, First Aid Kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319996
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vanquish
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25546 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5935
  • Engine Model
    5935
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone Aston Martin Western Avenue
London, W30TE, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed