Aston Martin Vanquish S - LHD

Engine Size 5.9l Mileage 20,000 miles Previous Owners 2 Bodystyle Coupe Seats 4 Transmission Manual Auto Clutch Exterior Colour Meteorite Silver Interior Trim Obsidian Black With just 1086 examples ever built over a 3 year production cycle, the Vanquish S featured a number of improvements over the standard Vanquish including an additional 40bhp, revised suspension and brakes and aerodynamic features. The Vanquish S was the last car ever to be built at the Tickford Works factory in Newport Pagnell and is one of the most iconic Aston Martins of all time. This UK registered, left hand drive example has covered just 32,200 kilometres from new, and is finished in the stunning colour combination of Meteorite Silver with Obsidian Black leather, and is the desirable 2006MY car with the ‘late dash’ configuration featuring a large screen satellite navigation system and Bluetooth telephone. Sports seats, 2+2 seating configuration, heated seats, premium audio system and reversing sensors complete the comprehensive specification of this fine motorcar. Prepared and approved by our Aston Martin Heritage technicians, and available to view at our West London showroom
Brackenbury House,158-160 Goldhawk Road
London, W12 8HJ, London
United Kingdom
