Aston Martin Vanquish 'S' 2 + 2 - newly reduced

Chassis Number: SCFAC143X5B 501710
Engine Number: AM06/10074
UK Registration Number: LF 05 GSV
Date of first reg: 22nd March 2005
Exterior colour: Black
Hood:
Interior colour: Charcoal
Current Odometer reading: 39,500
Mileage Warranty:
Steering: Right
Transmission: Semi-Auto
Options: Heated seats,Heated windscreen,2 + 2 Specification,Air conditioning,Power assisted steering,Electric windows,Sequential 6 speed transmission, switchable Sports Exhaust
Background
Background:
The Vanquish had a controversial birth. It had been given a big build up in time for its UK debut at the 2000 Birmingham Motor Show, but it created more headlines by not appearing at the NEC. It was reported that Dr Ulrich Bez, the Chief Executive of Aston Martin, was unhappy with the fact that the Vanquish was using dashboard air vents from a Ford Ka. Despite the quality of the parts, he was not prepared for a £164,000 flagship supercar to share parts quite so obviously with a £7,000 shopping special. It reflects Aston Martin’s approach to the Vanquish – it was a flagship model designed to compete with the Ferrari 550 Maranello, a car that Aston Martin forensically examined to understand the quality standards requ

  • Ad ID
    418066
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vanquish
  • Derivative
    S
£115,000

Buckland Heights, Walton Heath,
Redhill, KT20 7HZ, Surrey
United Kingdom

