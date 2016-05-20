ASTON MARTIN VANQUISH S 2+2 Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANQUISH Trim: S 2+2 Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5528 Engine Size: Ext Color: Onyx Black

Accessories

FACTORY OPTIONS: 6 Disc CD Autochanger, A fantastic investment opportunity as prices for these vehicles continue to climb, Alarm and Immoboliser, Aluminium Racing Pedals, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Bose Sound System, Chrome Door Handles, Dual Zone Electronic Climate Control, Electrically Adjustable And Heated Door Mirrors, Electrically Adjustable Driver and Passenger Seats, Extended Leather to Dashboard and Centre Console, F1 Paddle Shift, Front Fog Lamps, Full Aston Martin Service History, Heated Front Seats, Heated Laminated Windscreen, Metallic Paint, Quilted Alcantara Headlining, Recently Serviced, Satellite Navigation, Steering Wheel Adjustable, Twin Factory Sports Exhaust, Two Plus Two Seating Configuration, Vented Disc Brakes, Very Rare Model, Xenon Headlamps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404187
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vanquish
  • Derivative
    S
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5528 mi
  • Doors
    2
