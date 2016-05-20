Aston Martin > Vanquish

Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: V12 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto UK NATIONWIDE DELIVERY INCLUDED. Aston Martin Edinburgh present this fully AM approved Vanquish finished in Skyfall Silver with Obsidian Black leather interior. It comes with a full service history: March 2015 at 6407 miles, March 2016 at 10920 miles, March 2017 at 16005 miles. The car comes with a full 12 month Aston Martin warranty with 12 months MOT. Contact our team for more information. Tailored finance packages available.
20" 20-spoke alloy wheel in gloss black with diamond turning, Black textured tailpipe, Grey brake callipers, Carbon Fibre 2x2 Twill centre stack facia, Black hardware pack, Reversing camera, Black vaned grille, 1000 W Bang & Olufsen BeoSound audio system, Adaptive Damping System, Automatic headlights, Automatic wipers, Bluetooth, Cruise control, Front and rear parking sensors, Infotainment system with capacitive switching, Launch Control, Memory seats and exterior mirrors, Powerfold exterior heated mirrors, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, Shadow Bronze jewellery pack, Black bonnet and side strake meshes, Alarm upgrade
Bankhead Drive,Edinburgh,
EH11 4DJ
United Kingdom