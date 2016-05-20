loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Aston Martin Vanquish

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: V12 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto UK NATIONWIDE DELIVERY INCLUDED. Aston Martin Edinburgh present this fully AM approved Vanquish finished in Skyfall Silver with Obsidian Black leather interior. It comes with a full service history: March 2015 at 6407 miles, March 2016 at 10920 miles, March 2017 at 16005 miles. The car comes with a full 12 month Aston Martin warranty with 12 months MOT. Contact our team for more information. Tailored finance packages available.

Accessories

20" 20-spoke alloy wheel in gloss black with diamond turning, Black textured tailpipe, Grey brake callipers, Carbon Fibre 2x2 Twill centre stack facia, Black hardware pack, Reversing camera, Black vaned grille, 1000 W Bang & Olufsen BeoSound audio system, Adaptive Damping System, Automatic headlights, Automatic wipers, Bluetooth, Cruise control, Front and rear parking sensors, Infotainment system with capacitive switching, Launch Control, Memory seats and exterior mirrors, Powerfold exterior heated mirrors, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, Shadow Bronze jewellery pack, Black bonnet and side strake meshes, Alarm upgrade

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    421147
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vanquish
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    NK13BRV
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    18721 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5.9
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£109,950

Bankhead Drive,Edinburgh,
EH11 4DJ
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!