Aston Martin > Vanquish

car description

Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: V12 2+2 2dr Touchtronic Auto UK NATIONWIDE DELIVERY INCLUDED. Aston Martin Edinburgh present this fully AM approved Vanquish finished in Skyfall Silver with Obsidian Black leather interior. It comes with a full service history: March 2015 at 6407 miles, March 2016 at 10920 miles, March 2017 at 16005 miles. The car comes with a full 12 month Aston Martin warranty with 12 months MOT. Contact our team for more information. Tailored finance packages available.