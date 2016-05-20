loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Aston Martin Vanquish

Photos Map

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Bi-Xenon headlights, Body colour bumpers, Door mirror memory, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front windows, Heated rear windscreen, Laminated windscreen with clear noise insulation layer, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lamps, 2 rear head restraints, Climate control, Driver's lumbar support, Electric front seats, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Front seat memory, Front sports seats, Heated front seats, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Lightweight phantom grey carpet, Umbrella holder

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413312
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vanquish
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9100 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5935
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£134,000

Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!