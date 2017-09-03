loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin Vanquish

£147,000
car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Bi-Xenon headlights, Body colour bumpers, Door mirror memory, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front windows, Heated rear windscreen, Laminated windscreen with clear noise insulation layer, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lamps, 2 rear head restraints, Climate control, Driver's lumbar support, Electric front seats, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Front seat memory, Front sports seats, Heated front seats, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Lightweight phantom grey carpet, Umbrella holder

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310124
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vanquish
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9970 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5935
Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds,
United Kingdom

