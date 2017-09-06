loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Aston Martin Vanquish

Compare this car
€160,000 (£146,240)
Compare this car
Rousseau Hubert
Email Dealer >>

car description

Aston Martin Vanquish- S- 2006
VIN : SCFAC24326B502115
The last Aston to be produced in Newport Pagnell before this amblematic factory closed by the 17th of July 2007 was considered by the fans as « the last true Aston Martin »
The car was fully hand made and more than 398 hours were necessary to achive it.
It was at the time the fastest and the more expensive Aston ever built.
Only 1086 units have been made. So it’s a very rare and desirable car to have in collection.
The engine is a V12 6L giving 528 hp and 577Nm torque . Max speed is up 320 km/h.
Our car was brought new in U.S. by an Austrian industrial who came back to Europe with his car and sold it to the previous owner in 2014 in France. Since then the car is part of our private collection, carely maintained with only 18 000 miles today.
It is in perfect « as new » condition, metalic gray body with beige leather upholstery.
Visible for test in France, near Lyon, on appointement.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310797
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vanquish
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Year
    2006
  • Mileage
    18000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2006
  • Power
    528 hp
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    6.0
Rousseau Hubert
Email Dealer >>

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

People who viewed this item also viewed