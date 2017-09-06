car description

Aston Martin Vanquish- S- 2006

VIN : SCFAC24326B502115

The last Aston to be produced in Newport Pagnell before this amblematic factory closed by the 17th of July 2007 was considered by the fans as « the last true Aston Martin »

The car was fully hand made and more than 398 hours were necessary to achive it.

It was at the time the fastest and the more expensive Aston ever built.

Only 1086 units have been made. So it’s a very rare and desirable car to have in collection.

The engine is a V12 6L giving 528 hp and 577Nm torque . Max speed is up 320 km/h.

Our car was brought new in U.S. by an Austrian industrial who came back to Europe with his car and sold it to the previous owner in 2014 in France. Since then the car is part of our private collection, carely maintained with only 18 000 miles today.

It is in perfect « as new » condition, metalic gray body with beige leather upholstery.

Visible for test in France, near Lyon, on appointement.

