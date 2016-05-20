Aston Martin Vanquish Coupe

£135,000 YEAR: 2015 DRIVE SIDE: Right MILEAGE: 7388 TRANSMISSION: 8-Speed Touchtronic 3 Automatic POWER: 568 bhp ENGINE SIZE: 6.0 litre V12 EXTERIOR COLOUR: Ceramic Grey INTERIOR COLOUR: Obsidian Black ACCELERATION: 3.6s (0-60mph) MAX SPEED: 201 mph Standard Features • 1000 W Bang & Olufsen BeoSound audio system • Adaptive Damping System (ADS) • Alarm and immobiliser • Aluminium, magnesium alloy and carbon fibre composite body • Automatic headlights • Automatic wipers • Black bonnet and side strake meshes • Black hardware pack • Black textured tailpipe • Black vaned grille • Bluetooth® telephone preparation • Boot-mounted umbrella • Carbon Fibre Herringbone centre stack facia • Carbon fibre mirror caps • Carbon fibre side strakes • Cruise control • Dual stage driver and passenger front airbags • Dynamic stability control (DSC) • Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) • Emergency brake assist (EBA) • Front and rear parking sensors • Heated rear screen • High Intensity Discharge headlamps (dipped beam) • Infotainment system with capacitive switching • Launch Control • LED rear lamps and side repeaters • Memory seats and exterior mirrors • Powerfold exterior heated mirrors • Satelli
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom