£106,950 YEAR: 2013 DRIVE SIDE: Right MILEAGE: 29721 TRANSMISSION: 6-Speed Touchtronic 2 Automatic POWER: 565 bhp ENGINE SIZE: 6.0 litre V12 EXTERIOR COLOUR: Tungsten Silver ACCELERATION: 4.1s (0-60 mph) MAX SPEED: 183 mph Standard Features •1000 W Bang & Olufsen BeoSound audio system with ICEpower® technology •Adaptive Damping System (ADS) •Alarm and immobiliser •Aluminium, magnesium alloy and carbon fibre composite body •Automatic headlights •Automatic wipers •Bluetooth® telephone preparation •Boot-mounted umbrella •Cruise control •Dual stage driver and passenger front airbags •Dynamic stability control (DSC) •Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) •Emergency brake assist (EBA) •Front and rear parking sensors •Heated rear screen •High Intensity Discharge headlamps (dipped beam) •Infotainment system with capacitive switching •Launch Control •LED rear lamps and side repeaters •Memory seats and exterior mirrors •Powerfold exterior heated mirrors •Satellite navigation system •Traction Control (TC) •Trip computer •Tyre pressure monitoring system •USB input including integrated Apple iPod® connector •Ventilated, carbon ceramic disc brakes with ABS Optional Extras •2+2 Seating •Carbon
aston martin vanquish coupe silver 6-speed abs alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth carbon cruise-control ebd immobiliser ipod leather parking-sensor sat-nav traction-control v12 2013 aston-martin rwd petrol british fast hands-free mp3 2wd
Newport Pagnell,
Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
