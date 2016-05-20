car description

A FUTURE CLASSIC, VAT EXAMPLE (VAT DEDUCTIBLE FOR COMPANIES) Brand Aston Martin Type Vanquish 5.9 V12 Color Black Interior Brown Year of build 2004 Price € 105.000,- Incl. Vat 2004 ASTON MARTIN VANQUISH 5.9 V12 The Vanquish is yet another ‘James Bond’ Aston Martin, having featured in ‘Die Another Day’ starring Pierce Brosnan as the eponymous secret agent Hand-crafted aluminum body panels and leather interior 200mph+ performance The official Aston Martin website calls the 2001-2007 Vanquish/Vanquish S series, “a car beloved by modern day enthusiasts and also heritage collectors alike.” This model is now becoming both collectable and recognized as a serious future classic as well as a fabulous car to drive and enjoy Beautifully presented in a great colour combination VAT example (VAT deductible for companies) An entirely new Aston Martin for the 21st Century, the Vanquish debuted at the Geneva Auto Show in March 2001, with deliveries commencing a few months later. The Vanquish took over from the Vantage V8, the Newport Pagnell factory undergoing an extensive multi-million pound refurbishment to accommodate it, gaining a new assembly line, paint shop, rolling road and water test facil