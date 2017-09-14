loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN VANQUISH 5.9 V12 Coupe 2dr Petrol Automatic (335 g/km, 565 bhp)

£104,991
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANQUISH Trim: 5.9 V12 Coupe 2dr Petrol Automatic (335 g/km, 565 bhp) Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21636 Engine Size: 5935 Ext Color: Black

Onyx Black, Finished In Onyx Black Paint With 20Inch 20 Spoke Satin Black Diamond Turned Wheels and Yellow Brake Calipers, Obsidian Black Leather Interior with Alcantara Accents and Electron Yellow Contrast Stitch. Full Length Twill Carbon Facia Trim and Shadow Bronze Jewelery Pack,, 2 owners, Service history, Alloy Wheels (20in), Air Bag Side, Air Bag Driver, Steering Wheel Leather, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Upholstery Leather, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners, Satellite Navigation, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Mirrors Internal, Power-Assisted Steering, Immobiliser, Alarm, Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Heated Rear Screen, Speakers, Air Bag Passenger, Central Door Locking, Third Brake Light, Mirrors External (Memory Electric/Heated/Folding), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3). 2 seats, Piano Black Interior Trim Pack, Carbon Fibre Door Mirror Caps, Carbon Fibre Roof Panel and Carbon Fibre Side Strakes. Featuring Bang and Olufsen Sound System, Ventilated Front Seats, One 77 Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheel, 2+2 Seating Arrangement, Sports Seat, Headrest Embroidery - Aston Martin Wings, Reversing Camera, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Bluetooth, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Front and rear parking sensors, Heated rear screen, High Intensity Discharge headlamps (dipped beam), LED rear lamps and side repeaters, Launch Control, Memory seats and exterior mirrors., 104,991

  • Ad ID
    324702
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vanquish
  • Derivative
    Coupe
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    21636 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5935
  • Engine Model
    5935
Stoneacre Aston Martin
NE289NZ,
United Kingdom

