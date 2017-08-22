loading Loading please wait....
2016 Aston Martin Vanquish

POA
20" 20-Spoke Diamond Turned Alloys, Carbon Fibre Roof Panel, Full Length Satin Cuprum Carbon Fibre Facia Trim, Carbon Fibre Mirror Caps, Carbon Fibre Side Strakes, Shadow Bronze Jewellery Pack, Piano Black Interior Trim Pack, Sports Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, One77 Leather & Alcantara Steering Wheel, Aston Martin Wings Embroidered On Headrests, Auto Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror, ISOFIX, Black Vaned Front Grille, Polished Aluminium Fuel Filler Cap, Painted Exterior Door Release, Black Meshes, Black Paddleshifts, Vanquish Rear Badge, Shadow Bronze Centre Stack Rotaries, Black Textured Tailpipe Finisher, Warm Charcoal Seatbelts, Umbrella, Black Side Window Surround, 2 + 2 Seating Arrangement, Grey Brake Calipers, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Navigation System, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Camera, Heated Front Seats, Electric Front Seats With Memory, Electrically Adjustable/Memory/Folding/Heated Exterior Mirrors, Satin Chrome Jewellery Pack, Enhanced Grain Leather Interior, Alcantara Headlining, Automatic Climate Control, Heated Rear Screen, Tyre Pressure Monitoring.

  • Ad ID
    306003
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vanquish
  • Mileage
    5320 mi
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

