Aston Martin V8 Zagato

car description

Engine Size 5.3 l Mileage 16,300 miles Previous Owners 7 Bodystyle Coupe Seats 2 Transmission Manual Exterior Colour Masons Black Interior Trim Black The brain child of former Aston Martin chairman Victor Gauntlett and the brothers Elio and Gianni Zagato, of the famed Milanese Carrozerria. The V8 Vantage Zagato project, re-united the two companies association after nearly 25 years and the highly successful DB4GT Zagato’s were built. A limited run of 50 cars only, was offered in 1985 when the car was launched at the Geneva show, all quickly snapped up by eager owners, prior to the first deliveries. The car we are pleased to offer, was ordered in 1985 and first owned by George Minden, a former shareholder of AML and prominent classic car collector. With distinctive 1980s period styling and exceptional period performance, the V8 Vantage Zagato values have yet to be fully recognised, when considered against other Zagato derivatives of Aston Martin models. Opportunities, to acquire exceptional quality and low mileage examples are becoming rare indeed. Complete with its service records and original Zagato handbook, as well as photos and invoices for the restorative works, we are delighte