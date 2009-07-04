Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Coupe UNDER OFFER

£69,950 YEAR: 2012 DRIVE SIDE: Right MILEAGE: 12295 TRANSMISSION: 7-Speed Sportshift II ASM POWER: 430 bhp ENGINE SIZE: 4.7l V8 EXTERIOR COLOUR: Tungsten Silver ACCELERATION: 4.3s (0-60 mph) MAX SPEED: 190 mph Standard Features •Alarm and immobiliser •Automatic headlights •Automatic wipers •Auxilliary audio input including integrated Apple iPod® connector •Bluetooth® telephone preparation •Carbon fibre front splitter and rear diffuser •Cruise control •Dual stage driver and passenger front airbags •Dynamic stability control (DSC) with Track Mode •Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) •Emergency brake assist (EBA) •Full-grain leather interior •Heated rear screen •HID projector headlamps (dipped beam) •LED rear lamps •Powerfold exterior heated mirrors •Rear parking sensors •Remote-control central door locking and boot release • Satellite navigation system • Traction Control (TC) • Trip computer • Tyre pressure monitoring system • Ventilated, grooved floating disc brakes with ABS Optional Extras Accessories You can add a personal touch to your new Aston Martin sports car with our range of stylish, beautifully crafted accessories. View Catalogue
Newport Pagnell,
Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
