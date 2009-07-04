loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Coupe UNDER OFFER

Compare this car
£69,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

£69,950 YEAR: 2012 DRIVE SIDE: Right MILEAGE: 12295 TRANSMISSION: 7-Speed Sportshift II ASM POWER: 430 bhp ENGINE SIZE: 4.7l V8 EXTERIOR COLOUR: Tungsten Silver ACCELERATION: 4.3s (0-60 mph) MAX SPEED: 190 mph Standard Features •Alarm and immobiliser •Automatic headlights •Automatic wipers •Auxilliary audio input including integrated Apple iPod® connector •Bluetooth® telephone preparation •Carbon fibre front splitter and rear diffuser •Cruise control •Dual stage driver and passenger front airbags •Dynamic stability control (DSC) with Track Mode •Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) •Emergency brake assist (EBA) •Full-grain leather interior •Heated rear screen •HID projector headlamps (dipped beam) •LED rear lamps •Powerfold exterior heated mirrors •Rear parking sensors •Remote-control central door locking and boot release • Satellite navigation system • Traction Control (TC) • Trip computer • Tyre pressure monitoring system • Ventilated, grooved floating disc brakes with ABS Optional Extras Accessories You can add a personal touch to your new Aston Martin sports car with our range of stylish, beautifully crafted accessories. View Catalogue

Accessories

aston martin v8 vantage s coupe less-than offer silver 7-speed abs airbag bluetooth carbon cruise-control ebd immobiliser ipod parking-sensor sat-nav traction-control 2012 aston-martin rwd petrol british fast hands-free mp3 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235566
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > V8
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    12295 mi
Email Dealer >>

Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed