Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Coupe

2016/16; Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Coupe Auto; 7 Speed Sportshift II RHD; Quantum Silver/Obsidian Black with Electron Yellow Stitching; Yellow Brake Calipers; Front Parking Sensors; Black Bezel Headlamps; Piano Black Interior Trim Pack; Memory Seats; Vantage S Badge and Logo Seats; Heated Front Seats; Sports Seats; Carbon Side Strakes; Sports Suspension Pack; Umbrella and 5 Spoke Gloss Black DT Wheels.

  • Ad ID
    418065
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > V8
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    2486 mi
£79,995

Sterling House, Langston Road
Loughton, IG10 3TS, Essex
United Kingdom

