loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster

Compare this car
£53,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

£53,950 YEAR: 2010 DRIVE SIDE: Right MILEAGE: 32005 TRANSMISSION: 6-speed Sportshift ASM POWER: 420 bhp ENGINE SIZE: 4.7 litre V8 EXTERIOR COLOUR: Nero Daytona - Ferrari INTERIOR COLOUR: Sandstorm ACCELERATION: 4.7s (0-60 mph) MAX SPEED: 180 Standard Features • 19" alloy wheels • 6 CD autochanger • Alarm and immobiliser • Aston Martin 160 W audio system • Dual stage driver and passenger front airbags • Dynamic stability control (DSC) • Electrically adjustable front seats • Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) • Emergency brake assist (EBA) • Full leather interior • LED Rear Lamps • Powerfold exterior mirrors • Rear parking sensors • Side Airbags • Trip computer • Tyre pressure monitoring • Ventilated, grooved disc brakes with ABS • Xenon (HID) headlamps including power wash Optional Extras • 19" alloy wheels - 20 Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned • 700W Aston Martin Premium Audio System with Dolby® Pro Logic II® • Black brake caliper finish • Blue tooth telephone preparation • Boot mounted umbrella • Bright finish grille • Front parking sensors • Hard Disk Drive (HDD) satellite navigation system • Heated seats • Magnum Silver bonnet and side strake meshes • Memory seats and exterio

Accessories

aston martin v8 vantage roadster black 6-speed abs alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth ebd heated-seats immobiliser parking-sensor sat-nav xenon 2010 aston-martin rwd petrol british fast hands-free convertible 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328886
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > V8
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    32005 mi
Email Dealer >>

Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed