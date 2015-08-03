Aston Martin V8 Vantage N430

car description

Inspired by Aston Martins rich racing pedigree, N430 is the most dramatic expression of the Aston Martin V8 Vantage. They took the beauty, dynamics, and athleticism of the iconic sports car and produced a unique special edition with only 5 unique exterior specifications. The N430 was announced weeks ahead of the 2014 Geneva Motor Show, following on from the previous and desirable N400 and N420 editions. This later model is mechanically based on the standard V8 Vantage but with the addition of the ‘S’ 430 bhp engine, ‘S’ suspension and some unique styling features.

The N430 puts its 436bhp and 490 NM Torque through the fantastic Prodrive developed Sportshift II gearbox. Propelling this stunning car to 60mph in 4.7 seconds.

The Sportshift II N430 here at Hofmanns of Henley is a 2014 “64 Plate”, finished in Jet Black (Stealth Edition) with Obsidian Black Hyde. The N430 has covered a mere 4,600 miles from new and was last serviced at Aston Martin Bristol at 3,939 miles. The N430 here boasts some great optional extras including, 700W Premium Audio, Silver Brake Calipers, Piano Black Trim, Front Parking Sensors, Reversing Camera, Satellite Navigation, N430 Logo on Headrest and Graphite F