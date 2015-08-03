Aston Martin V8 Vantage - LHD

car description

Engine Size 5.3 l Mileage N/A Previous Owners 1 Bodystyle Coupe Seats 4 Transmission Manual Exterior Colour Royal Cherry Interior Trim Magnolia * Rare original Left Hand Drive * Works X- Pack rebuilds & upgrades * Major recent restorative expenditure * Substantial history file, build sheet and BMIHT certified * Fully serviced and Warranted Defined as having an advantage over it contemporaries, the Vantage of the 1980s, was of no exception. Offering more than 25% additional power over and above the standard V8s of the era. Equipped with more power, uprated chassis specifications and 5 speed manual transmissions, the V8 Vantage in the early 80s laid claim to being Britons First Supercar, accelerating from 0- 60mph in 5.2 seconds and topping out at 158 mph. The left hand drive example we are pleased to offer, originally supplied via AM for export to the Middle East, has in more recent years been the recipient of a substantial programme of restorative works and upgrades carried out by Aston Martin Works, bringing it to the exceptional standard as presented. This cars comprehensive history file, includes a detailed assessment and chronicle of the works carried out by Aston Martin in 201