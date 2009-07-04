loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin V8 Vantage

£48,895
Variant: 4.7 Coupe Manual

Satellite Navigation System, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Integrated Apple i-Pod Connector, Sports Pack with 5 Spoke Alloys, 700W Aston Martin Premium Audio System with Dolby, 12 Month Aston Martin Approved Warranty, 2009 Model Year, Clear Rear Lamps, Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Facia Trim - Piano Black, 6 CD Autochanger, Electric Front Seats, Electric Lumber Support, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Climate Control, Bright Finish Front Grille, Bright Tailpipe Finisher, Power Wash Headlamps, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), HWM -Driving Delight, Since 1938, www.hwmastonmartin.co.uk

  • Ad ID
    234697
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > V8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    P8DNF
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    11280 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2008
New Zealand Avenue,Walton-on-Thames,
KT12 1AT,
United Kingdom

