Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe

£49,950 YEAR: 2009 DRIVE SIDE: Right MILEAGE: 18864 TRANSMISSION: 6-speed Manual POWER: 420 bhp ENGINE SIZE: 4.7 litre V8 EXTERIOR COLOUR: Lightning Silver INTERIOR COLOUR: Obsidian Black ACCELERATION: 4.7s (0-60 mph) MAX SPEED: 180 mph Standard Features • 19" alloy wheels • 6 CD autochanger • Alarm and immobiliser • Aston Martin 160 W audio system • Dual stage driver and passenger front airbags • Dynamic stability control (DSC) • Electrically adjustable front seats • Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) • Emergency brake assist (EBA) • Full leather interior • LED Rear Lamps • Rear parking sensors • Side Airbags • Trip computer • Tyre pressure monitoring • Ventilated, grooved disc brakes with ABS Optional Extras • Aston Martin 700W Premium Audio System • Auto dimming rear view mirror • Battery conditioner • Blue tooth telephone preparation • Cruise control • Front Parking Sensors • Front wheel stone guards • Heated seats • Memory seats and mirrors (3 positions) • Powerfold exterior mirrors • Satellite navigation system • Sports Pack with 5 Spoke Forged Alloy wheels • Xenon (HID) headlamps including power wash Accessories You can add a personal touch to your new Aston Martin spo

  • Ad ID
    411512
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > V8
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    18864 mi
£49,950

Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

