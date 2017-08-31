£54,950 YEAR: 2012 DRIVE SIDE: Right MILEAGE: 18107 TRANSMISSION: 6-speed Manual POWER: 420 bhp ENGINE SIZE: 4.7 litre V8 EXTERIOR COLOUR: Onyx Black ACCELERATION: 4.7s (0-60 mph) MAX SPEED: 180 mph Standard Features •Alarm and immobiliser •Auxilliary audio input including integrated Apple iPod® connector •Dual stage driver and passenger front airbags •Dynamic stability control (DSC) •Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) •Emergency brake assist (EBA) •Full-grain leather interior •Heated rear screen •HID projector headlamps (dipped beam) •LED rear lamps •Powerfold exterior heated mirrors •Rear parking sensors •Traction Control (TC) •Trip computer •Tyre pressure monitoring •Ventilated, grooved disc brakes with ABS Optional Extras Accessories You can add a personal touch to your new Aston Martin sports car with our range of stylish, beautifully crafted accessories. View Catalogue
aston martin v8 vantage coupe black 6-speed abs airbag ebd immobiliser ipod manual parking-sensor traction-control 2012 aston-martin rwd petrol british fast mp3 2wd
Newport Pagnell,
Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
The early 1970s weren’t the best of times for Aston Martin. The David Br...
Classic Car Auctions celebrated its most successful sale yet, selling mo...