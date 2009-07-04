Aston Martin V8 Vantage 4.7 Coupe Manual

Registered 2008 Mileage 11,280 miles Engine Size 4.7l Transmission Manual Fuel Type Petrol Registered 2008 Registration P8DNF Previous Owners N/A Tax Band N/A Tax Cost N/A Colour Meteorite Silver Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Meteorite Silver Doors N/A Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Coupe Mileage 11,280 miles Engine Size 4.7l Transmission Manual MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options Satellite Navigation System Front and Rear Parking Sensors Heated Front Seats Xenon Headlamps Facia Trim - Piano Black 6 CD Autochanger Electric Front Seats Electric Lumber Support Tyre Pressure Monitoring Climate Control Bright Finish Front Grille Bluetooth Phone Connection Bright Tailpipe Finisher Power Wash Headlamps Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) Emergency Brake Assist (EBA)
aston martin v8 vantage 4700cc coupe manual bluetooth ebd heated-seats parking-sensor petrol sat-nav warranty xenon 2008 aston-martin rwd british fast hands-free 2wd
HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
