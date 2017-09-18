car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Aston Martin V8 Vantage 2006 coupe, 62.000 original km, in very good condition This magnificent Aston Martin V8 Vantage was delivered in 2006. The car has the original Meteorite Silver paint and original aluminium wheels. The interior of this Aston has very luxurious burgundy red leather with white stitching, a really beautiful combination. The car has all possible options. This Aston has the original 4280CC, V8, 380 HP engine and 6 speed manual gearbox. This Aston Martin is a fantastic sportscar with a great appearance. Car has Italian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.