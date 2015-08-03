Aston Martin V8 Series III

car description

Chassis Number: V8/11328/RCA

Engine Number: V/540/1328

UK Registration Number: KNV 62 N

Date of first reg: 1st April 1975

Exterior colour: Green Metallic

Hood:

Interior colour: Black Leather

Current Odometer reading: 57,050

Mileage Warranty:

Steering: Right

Transmission: Automatic

Options:

Background

Announced in April 1972, the AM V8 is an extensively modified version of the DBS V8 which was announced in September 1969. Externally, the grill was entirely new, no longer sweeping across the complete front but now tailored between the head lamps reminiscent of the earlier six cylinder models such as the DB3S. The engine, was by then the well tried and tested all alloy V8 designed by Tadek Marek that had made it’s first appearance in January 1967 at the Racing Car Show in London and raced by Lola in their Type 70 Mk III GT.

The AM V8 series III was introduced in London, August 1973. The important mechanical difference was the replacement of the Bosch fuel injection system by four twin-choke down draught Weber carburettors, which produced a notably smother performance at low engine speeds with greater flexibility.

To accommodate the carburettors, the bonnet bulge had to be deepened sli