car description

Aston Martin V8 coupe 1974, 1 of 967 built This fabulous Aston Martin V8 coupe was delivered in 1974. Only 967 of this version were built. The car has fabulous Dark Blue paint with the original Aston Martin wheels. The interior has grey leather with a beautiful original dashboard. The original manual, invoices and the original workshop manual are present. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.