Aston Martin V8 Coupe - 12 of 101

£120,000
car description

Engine Size 5.3l Mileage 18,000 miles Previous Owners 1 Bodystyle Coupe Seats 4 Transmission Automatic Exterior Colour Buckinghamshire Green Interior Trim Magnolia - Demonstrator + 1 one owner from new - 18,000 miles from new - Complete AM Service history - 1 of only 101 built - Supplied with 12 months warranty First shown at the Geneva Motor Show in 1996 the Aston Martin V8 Coupe, satisfied customer demand for a less complicated and more easily maintained AM, than the Supercharged V8 Vantage of the day. A naturally aspirated 350bhp Aston Martin V8 engine, transmitting power through a 4 speed automatic transmission and the use of the supercharged Vantage chassis architecture, resulted in superbly relaxed GT with a top speed of 155 mph and 0-60 in 5.9 seconds. Just 101 examples were built on the Newport Pagnell production line, over 3 years, before production of the entire V8 range ceased and the Newport Pagnell factory reconfigured for Vanquish production. A Grand Tourer of the old school, with a beautifully finished interior, subtle body styling and sufficient power, the V8 Coupe is a fitting swan song to the end of the 'coach built era', of Aston Martin production. First register

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308237
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > V8
  • Year
    1996
  • Mileage
    18000 mi
Brackenbury House,158-160 Goldhawk Road
London, W12 8HJ, London
United Kingdom

