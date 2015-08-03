car description

--Tungsten Silver with Obsidian Black leather interior, Obsidian Black carpeting with Silver stitching and Tailors Grey headliner, 6-speed manual transmission, 22,000 miles from new, California car. Factory options include: Bluetooth, Brake calipers in Grey, Piano Black Veneer, Aston Martin Premium Audio, Rear Parking Distance Sensors, Satellite Navigation, Delete Vantage Badge, Warm Charcoal Seat Belts, Stitching in Silver, and 19-inch 7-spoke wheels. The power output is from a 4.3 liter all alloy, dry sump V8 engine producing 380 bhp @ 7,300 rpm and 307 lb. ft. of torque @ 5,000 rpm. Performance is 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds with a top speed of over 175 mph. This 2007 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe was purchased new at Aston Martin Marin. The V8 Vantage has lived in California since new and has been owned by a good friend of Autosport Designs, Inc. It has been serviced by Marin throughout the years. This V8 Vantage has been kept in well-maintained condition throughout and is complete with its original factory books, service records, keys and car cover. This V8 Vantage has also been fitted with a rock-chip shield over the bumpers, front hood, door edges, rear fenders, and trunk edges.