1972 ASTON MARTIN V8 COUPE

car description

--Silver with Blue leather interior and Grey Wilton Wool carpeting, 31,000 miles from new, 6,000 miles since complete and thorough restoration, Automatic transmission, RHD. This V8 is an extremely rare early Series 2 V8 body with DBSV8 mechanically injected engine as supplied when new by the factory. It was purchased from Tim Butcher-Trinity Engineering circa 2002. At this time Trinity Engineering embarked on a complete and thorough two-year restoration, costing $150,000.00+. All work has been documented by receipts as well as photos. The result is without a doubt one of the finest early V8’s in existence. All mechanicals have been completely redone, the transmission received a modern shift kit, the suspension has been completely gone through, a handling kit and telescopic rear shocks installed, a Vantage front air dam supplied and installed, Oscar driving lights supplied and installed, the air conditioning system has been totally restored to modern standards, a PoW Nardi wood steering wheel has been added, the interior has been updated with Oscar India type burl-walnut veneer, a leather headliner has been installed and the audio system has been up-rated to be on par with modern As