Aston Martin V12 Vantage S Coupe

£94,950 YEAR: 2014 DRIVE SIDE: Right MILEAGE: 6779 TRANSMISSION: 7-Speed SportShift III Automated Manual POWER: 565 bhp ENGINE SIZE: 6.0 litre V12 EXTERIOR COLOUR: Hammerhead Silver INTERIOR COLOUR: Obsidian Black ACCELERATION: 3.7s (0-60mph) MAX SPEED: 205 mph Standard Features •Adaptive damping system •Alarm and immobiliser •Aluminium, magnesium alloy, composite and steel body •Auto dimming interior rear view mirror •Automatic headlights •Automatic wipers •Auxilliary audio input including integrated Apple iPod® connector •Bluetooth® telephone preparation •Carbon fibre splitter and diffuser •Carbon fibre front grille •Clear rear lamps •Cruise control •Dual stage driver and passenger front airbags •Dynamic stability control (DSC) with Track mode •Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) •Emergency brake assist (EBA) •Heated rear screen •HID projector headlamps (dipped beam) •LED rear lamps •Memory seats and exterior mirrors •One-77 derived exhaust muffler •Piano black door pulls •Powerfold exterior heated mirrors •Rear parking sensors •Remote-control central door locking and boot release •Satellite navigation system •Servotronic Power Steering •Traction Control (TC) •Trip computer
Newport Pagnell,
Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
