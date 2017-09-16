loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Coupe

£87,995
car description

2001 Aston Martin V12 6.0 Litre Vanquish 2 Door Coupe; Petrol Car; Skye Silver/Chestnut; Brown Headlining with Dark Brown Carpet and Graphite Grey; RHD; 6 Speed Automated Manual; Grey Brake Calipers. Extras Include Aluminium/Leather Trim Steering Wheel; Fire Extinguisher; Heated Front Screen; Heated Front Seats; Satellite Navigation System; Powerfold Exterior Mirrors and Telephone-Integral System.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328907
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > V12
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    50694 mi
Sterling House, Langston Road
Loughton, IG10 3TS, Essex
United Kingdom

