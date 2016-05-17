ASTON MARTIN RAPIDE V12 4dr Touchtronic Auto

Accessories

Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Front fog lights, Immobiliser, Power Fold Mirrors, Power Steering, Xenon Headlamps, Sports Seats, Curtain Airbags, Remote Central Locking, Rear Seat Entertainment, Garage Door Opener, High Spec Alarm, Heated Door Mirrors, Adjustable Steering Column, Front Parking Sensors, Traction Control, Reverse Parking Aid, Leather Interior, Metallic paint, Central Locking, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Drivers Airbag, Full Service History, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth car kit, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Alarm Fitted, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Heated Seats, Multi CD Player, Multiple Airbags, Satellite Navigation, Rear Headrests, Body Coloured Bumpers, Height adj drivers seat, Twin Airbags,,one of the fastest production 4 door vehicles in the world capable of over 200MPH, if you are looking for a sports car that is both comfortable, agile and can seat four people the Rapide is the one