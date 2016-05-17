ASTON MARTIN RAPIDE V12 4dr Touchtronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: RAPIDE Trim: V12 4dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20608 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: SILVER
Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Front fog lights, Immobiliser, Power Fold Mirrors, Power Steering, Single CD Player, Xenon Headlamps, Sports Seats, Remote Central Locking, Rear Seat Entertainment, Reverse Parking Aid, Leather Interior, Full Service History, Metallic paint, Central Locking, Drivers Airbag, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth car kit, Climate Control, DVD, Trip Computer, Front Parking Sensors, Traction Control, Height adj drivers seat, Rear Armrest, Front Armrest, Body Coloured Bumpers, Rear Headrests, Clear Tail Lamps, Satellite Navigation, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Alarm Fitted, Heated Seats, Heated Door Mirrors, Multi CD Player, Remote Audio Controls,,Fantastic Rapide 6.0 V12 Finished in Meteorite Silver with Complimenting Cream Truffle Leather Ventilated Seats, This car has Fantastic Spec including Rear Entertainment and one owner from new
Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR
United Kingdom
Oct 26, 2017