Aston Martin - Rapide V12 - 2013

car description

DATA:- Valid inspection: yes- Number plates and documents: Italian- Engine: 6000 cc, V12, 350 kwDESCRIPTION:Aston Martin - Rapide V12 from 2013, with 18,600 Km travelled, 5935 cc v12, 335 kw. The car looks like new, has just been serviced by the manufacturer company, complete with all the options possible, including monitors in the back seats. It is equipped with second key and service booklets and use maintenance. The periodic inspection has been regularly carried out.Notes: It has a surface line of about 20 cm on the roof, front position light LEDs are not working and the rear tyres are at 40%. The car can be viewed and picked up by appointment in Verona, Italy.