Aston Martin Rapide S V12 Touchtronic 8 Speed

£91,990
car description

Registered 2015 Mileage 10,486 miles Engine Size 5.9l Transmission Automatic Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption 19.9 mpg Registered 2015 Registration FE15BDO Previous Owners N/A Fuel Consumption 19.9 mpg Tax Band M Tax Cost £515 Colour Black Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Onyx Black Doors 5 Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Hatchback Mileage 10,486 miles Engine Size 5.9l Transmission Automatic MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options Garmin Satellite Navigation Heated Front Seat Heated Rear Seats Electric Lumber Support Cruise Control Alarm and Immobiliser Climate Control Alarm Upgrade Volumetric & Tilt Sensors Xenon Headlamps Adaptive Damping System (ADS) Auto Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror 1000W B&O BeoSound Audio System Balance of Aston Martin Warranty Facia Trim - Piano Black Black Pedals Bright Finish Front Grille Power Wash Headlamps Clear Rear Lamps Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) Automatic Headlights Tyre Pressure Monitoring Electronic Brakeforce

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235303
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Rapide
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    10486 mi
HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

