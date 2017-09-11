loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN RAPIDE S V12 4dr Touchtronic Auto

£80,757
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: RAPIDE S Trim: V12 4dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12042 Engine Size: 5935 Ext Color: Volcano Red

One Owner from New, Bright Side Strakes, Gloss Black Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Ventilated Front Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, I-Pod Interface, Rear Seat Entertainment Package, Rear Parking Camera, Brake Calipers in Red, Duotone Leather, Piano Black Pack, Navigation System with Colour Screen, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Adaptive Damping System with Track Mode, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Electric Seats with Memory, Lumber Support, Rain Sensor with Auto Headlight, Trip Computer with Message Centre, Bang & Olufsen Audio System, HID Projector Headlamps, Sports Exhaust, Contrast Stiching, Rear Heated Seats, Sports Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Full Aston Martin Service History, Aston Martin 12 Month Warranty

  • Ad ID
    319987
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Rapide
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12042 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    5935
  • Engine Model
    5935
Stratstone Aston Martin Derby
Derby, DE214LT, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

