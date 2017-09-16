£86,950 YEAR: 2014 DRIVE SIDE: Right MILEAGE: 10695 TRANSMISSION: 8-Speed Touchtronic 3 Automatic POWER: 560 bhp ENGINE SIZE: 6.0 litre V12 EXTERIOR COLOUR: Mariana Blue INTERIOR COLOUR: Dark Knight Leather ACCELERATION: 4.2s (0-60 mph) MAX SPEED: 203 mph Standard Features • 1000 W Bang & Olufsen BeoSound audio system with ICEpower® technology including six-CD autochanger • Adaptive Damping System (ADS) • Alarm and immobiliser • Aluminium and composite body • Auto-dimming rear view mirror • Automatic front and rear temperature control • Automatic Headlights • Automatic Wipers • Auxilliary audio input including integrated Apple iPod® connector • Bluetooth® telephone preparation • Boot-mounted umbrella • Cruise control • Dual Cast disc brakes with ABS • Dual stage driver and passenger front airbags • Dynamic stability control (DSC) • Electrically adjustable front seats • Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) • Electronic Park Brake (EPB) • Emergency brake assist (EBA) • Four-door body style with tailgate and 4 individual seats • Front and rear parking sensors • Front occupant side airbags • Full-grain leather interior • Head protection airbags for front and rear occupants • Heated
aston martin rapide s blue 4-door 8-speed abs airbag bluetooth cruise-control ebd immobiliser ipod leather parking-sensor sat-nav traction-control v12 xenon 2014 aston-martin rwd petrol british fast 4-seater saloon hands-free mp3 2wd
Newport Pagnell,
Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Ulrich Bez always seemed to have one eye on what his old comrades at Por...
With big sales from all the major auction houses, Monterey Car week repr...