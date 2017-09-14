Registered 2013 Mileage 12,350 miles Engine Size 5.9l Transmission Automatic Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption N/A Registered 2013 Registration AO07AMF Previous Owners N/A Fuel Consumption N/A Tax Band N/A Tax Cost N/A Colour Onyx Black Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Onyx Black Doors N/A Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Coupe Mileage 12,350 miles Engine Size 5.9l Transmission Automatic MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options 20 Inch 10 Spoke Gloss Black DT Wheels Brake Calipers Black Front and Rear Parking Sensors Cruise Control Powerfold Mirrors 6 CD Autochanger Headrest Embroidery - Aston Martin Wings Seat Belts - Flint Traction Control (TC) Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audio Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) 2 plus 2 Seating 12 Month Aston Martin Approved Warranty www.hwmastonmartin.co.uk Rear Seat Entertainment System Garmin Satellite Navigation Reversing Camera Facia Trim - Full Length Pi
aston martin rapide s coupe cruise-control ebd parking-sensor petrol sat-nav traction-control warranty xenon 2013 aston-martin rwd british fast 4-seater v12 2wd
HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
Ulrich Bez always seemed to have one eye on what his old comrades at Por...
With big sales from all the major auction houses, Monterey Car week repr...