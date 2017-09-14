loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Aston Martin Rapide S Coupe

Compare this car
£79,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Registered 2013 Mileage 12,350 miles Engine Size 5.9l Transmission Automatic Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption N/A Registered 2013 Registration AO07AMF Previous Owners N/A Fuel Consumption N/A Tax Band N/A Tax Cost N/A Colour Onyx Black Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Onyx Black Doors N/A Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Coupe Mileage 12,350 miles Engine Size 5.9l Transmission Automatic MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options 20 Inch 10 Spoke Gloss Black DT Wheels Brake Calipers Black Front and Rear Parking Sensors Cruise Control Powerfold Mirrors 6 CD Autochanger Headrest Embroidery - Aston Martin Wings Seat Belts - Flint Traction Control (TC) Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audio Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) 2 plus 2 Seating 12 Month Aston Martin Approved Warranty www.hwmastonmartin.co.uk Rear Seat Entertainment System Garmin Satellite Navigation Reversing Camera Facia Trim - Full Length Pi

Accessories

aston martin rapide s coupe cruise-control ebd parking-sensor petrol sat-nav traction-control warranty xenon 2013 aston-martin rwd british fast 4-seater v12 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324382
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Rapide
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    12350 mi
Email Dealer >>

HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed