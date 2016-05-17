loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin Rapide

Black Hide with Silver Stitching Rapide Stitching to Headrests Piano Black Veneers Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control Electric Memory Heated Seats Navigation Bang & Olufsen Sound Radio CD Multiplay with Ipod, USB & Aux In Bluetooth Telephone Rear Heated Seats Rear Entertainment Screens with Wireless Headsets Front & Rear Parking Distance Control 20″ Alloy Wheels Full Aston Martin Service History + Specialist.

  • Ad ID
    415613
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Rapide
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    28300 mi
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

