Aston Martin Rapide

Variant name:Saloon ,Variant: V12 4dr Touchtronic Auto UK NATIONWIDE DELIVERY INCLUDED. Aston Martin Edinburgh presents this very individual Rapide finished in Mariana Blue with Obsidian Black & Sandstorm interior. This vehicle carries a full Aston Martin service history all carried out by ourselves: 8th May 2012 at 3929 miles, 3rd May 2013 at 6688 miles, 29th May 2014 at 8428 miles, 25th June 2015 at 10428 miles, 8th July 2016 at 15666 miles, 11th July 2017 at 17588 miles. This fully approved Aston Marin comes with 12 months Aston Martin warranty & 12 months MOT. Tailored Finance Packages Available

20-Spoke - Silver Finish, Sports Seats, Ventilated Seats, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Garage Door Opener, Facia Trim - Piano Black, Brake Calipers - Silver, Alarm Upgrade Volumetric & Tilt Sensors, Bluetooth system, Cruise control, Front and rear parking sensors, Satellite navigation system, 6 CD autochanger, Bang + Olufsen beosound audio, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body coloured bumpers, Bright finish grille, Door mirror memory, Power foldback door mirrors, Xenon (HID) headlamps + headlight washers, 10 way electric front seats, Ambient lighting, Front and rear climate control air conditioning, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm/immobiliser, Remote central locking

  • Ad ID
    404607
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Rapide
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    KX11FWV
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    21380 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2011
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    5.9
£64,950

Bankhead Drive,Edinburgh,
EH11 4DJ
United Kingdom

