Aston Martin Rapide

£56,000
Used condition, Franchise approved,

Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body coloured bumpers, Bright finish grille, Bright tailpipe finisher, Door mirror memory, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Electric rear windows, Heated rear windscreen, LED rear lamps, Power foldback door mirrors, Xenon (HID) headlamps + headlight washers, 10 way electric front seats, 2 rear head restraints, Ambient lighting, Boot mounted umbrella with holder, Centre console in Iridium silver with inner graphite finish, Elec memory front seats + door mirror memory, Front and rear climate control air conditioning, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, LED map reading lights, Rear centre armrest, Tilt/reach adjustable steering column

  • Ad ID
    329130
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Rapide
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22458 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    5935
Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds,
United Kingdom

