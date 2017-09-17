Aston Martin > Rapide

Used condition, Franchise approved,
Auto dimming rear view mirror, Body coloured bumpers, Bright finish grille, Bright tailpipe finisher, Door mirror memory, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Electric rear windows, Heated rear windscreen, LED rear lamps, Power foldback door mirrors, Xenon (HID) headlamps + headlight washers, 10 way electric front seats, 2 rear head restraints, Ambient lighting, Boot mounted umbrella with holder, Centre console in Iridium silver with inner graphite finish, Elec memory front seats + door mirror memory, Front and rear climate control air conditioning, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, LED map reading lights, Rear centre armrest, Tilt/reach adjustable steering column
Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds,
United Kingdom
Ulrich Bez always seemed to have one eye on what his old comrades at Por...
With big sales from all the major auction houses, Monterey Car week repr...