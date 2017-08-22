ASTON MARTIN RAPIDE 5.9 V12 5d AUTO 470 BHP

Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01708 687670 This car has covered 12293 miles, is a 3 owner vehicle and is Rear DVD Entertainment B & O Sound System Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Unspecified, Alloy Wheels - 20in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Carpet, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Clock - Digital, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power Socket - Unspecified, Power-Assisted Steering, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Unspecified, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Steering Wheel Leather, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Tracker, Traction Control System, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery
aston martin rapide 5900cc v12 5d automatic 470 bhp silver abs alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control dvd esp immobiliser isofix leather mp3 parking-sensor power-steering sat-nav tracker traction-control 2011 aston-martin rwd petrol british fast 4-seater hands-free 2wd
Stapleford Aerodrome, Ongar Road
Stapleford Tawney, RM4 1SJ, Essex
United Kingdom
