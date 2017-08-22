loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN RAPIDE 5.9 V12 5d AUTO 470 BHP

£59,990
Features For more info on this vehicle call our showroom on 01708 687670 This car has covered 12293 miles, is a 3 owner vehicle and is Rear DVD Entertainment B & O Sound System Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Unspecified, Alloy Wheels - 20in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Carpet, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Clock - Digital, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power Socket - Unspecified, Power-Assisted Steering, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Unspecified, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Steering Wheel Leather, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Tracker, Traction Control System, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306032
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Rapide
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    12293 mi
Stapleford Aerodrome, Ongar Road
Stapleford Tawney, RM4 1SJ, Essex
United Kingdom

